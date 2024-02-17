A Facebook video of a daring passenger braking a bakkie with their foot left social media users in awe

From opening the door to tapping the ground, the man's unconventional method of slowing down the vehicle through traffic dropped jaws

Netizens exploded with shock and amusement as they reacted to the stunts people pull on Mzansi streets

A passenger was recorded breaking a bakkie with his foot. Image: Stock photo/Getty and 4x4 Assist/Facebook

Source: UGC

Hold on for a rollercoaster ride of disbelief and amusement that happened in Klerksdorp.

Foot-braking finesse video

A passenger threw caution to the wind and used their foot to brake a vehicle. He turned the streets into a scene straight out of a comedy movie.

The passenger helped the driver of the old bakkie by tapping their foot on the ground to slow down the vehicle.

Manoeuvres through traffic

They navigated through traffic with a mix of skill and audacity, leaving onlookers and netizens with mouths wide open. More than 2,000 people pressed the like button and shared the funny clip.

Watch the video below:

SA entertained by funny car video

The video posted by 4x4 Assist is spreading laughter on Facebook. People are cracking jokes about the unforgettable spectacle and proving once again that South Africa is really a movie.

Wisthone Mahungu said:

"Traffic desk you might love this assistant."

Terry-Lee Heuer mentioned:

"Anything goes in SA!"

Johanna Kleynhans wrote:

"Dit gaan nie lank wees nie dan is hy minus 'n voet."

Christelle Hattingh commented:

"I hope that shoe has a thick sole."

Espa Worshonde stated:

"Net in SA waar jy sulke oulike vellies kry."

Fernando Caseiro mentioned:

"Nissan 1400 is a very easy bakkie to fix but people can't even fix their own bakkies or cars."

Bennie En Wilmarie Gordon

"Until he hits his foot on something then we will see another video."

