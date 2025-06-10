One man posted a video of the moment his mother used one of his prized possessions in a TikTok video that became a viral hit

In a display of generosity, the man allowed his mother to get behind the wheel of his beloved car

The video of the man and his parent experimenting with his car went viral on TikTok, and people watched in fascination

A man shared a TikTok video of his mother heading to church and trying something new. The gent allowed his mother to be and doing curious with one of his belongings.

A man's TikTok video got 1 million views for letting his mom drive his VW GTI. Image: @angeldustza

Source: TikTok

The video of the mother-son moment received more than 90,000 likes on TikTok. Thousands of people commented on the man's video with hilarious takes.

Man's mom takes his car to church

In a video by @angeldustza, a man started recording the moment he allowed his mom to try to drive his VW GTI. The doting mom was dressed in her church uniform as she tried to get the car to move through their driveway. The guy sounded concerned about his mother and asked if she was struggling to work the car. Watch the video of the man's mom in the GTI below:

Woman scrapes luxury car

Briefly News reported that a woman went viral for the way she drove a Mercedes-Benz. The lady's husband was guiding her through their house gate but things went awry. People were full of jokes when the woman drove into an obstacle, potentially scraping the pricey whip.

SA jokes about mom driving VW GTI

Many people thought the video of the man and his mother was wholesome. Others admired how much the man trusted his mom to take over his car.

The man who let his mom drive his VW GTI often shows off his beloved car. Image: @angeldustza

Source: TikTok

Gts said:

"😂 I went on a road trip with my 72-year-old mother in my 8R. 🙈 Let me tell you! She was the one saying, shaaaaaaya! Gaaata fela! 😂🙈"

Itu commented:

"My sister made my mom take her Range Rover. Girl was driving ngo 20 greeting everyone 😂"

Sihle Qwabe582 joked:

"Mom flew to church."

user1578769878593 shared:

"I lent my car to my mom, and boom, she kept my car for two weeks. After that, she went to the dealership and bought the same brand, different colour 😏now we are twinning 😭"

__Rise.Theodore wrote:

"That brake tells me the car is in sport mode."

𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙮𝙛𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙤 gushed:

"This level of trust 👏"

Bitcoin Selby 💰📈 added:

"Now she’ll see how many girls greet you daily 😂"

Desmond K wondered:

"My mom is 70 years old, never drove before, can I still teach her?🤔"

