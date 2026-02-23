University of Pretoria Scientists Detect Record-Breaking ‘Cosmic Laser’ 8 Billion Light-Years Away
- A South African research team detected a powerful radio signal sent more than eight billion years ago from a merging galaxy deep in space
- The rare discovery was made possible by advanced computing systems and a radio telescope based in the Northern Cape
- Scientists believe this breakthrough could unlock new ways of understanding violent galaxy collisions and the early evolution of the universe
A team of South African astronomers from the University of Pretoria detected the most distant “cosmic laser” ever recorded. The finding opened a new chapter in space science.
The discovery was made using the MeerKAT radio telescope and confirmed in a report shared on 17 February 2026.
The rare signal, known as a hydroxyl megamaser, was found in a merging galaxy more than eight billion light-years from Earth. It was detected by Dr Thato Manamela and Professor Roger Deane. The team used powerful radio imaging and gravitational lensing to capture the extraordinary beam from deep space.
"Give them a Grammy now": Parktown Boys’ High School learners stun Mzansi with powerful war cry show
A rare violent galaxy clash
Hydroxyl megamasers are intense radio signals created when gas-rich galaxies collide. During these violent mergers, vast clouds of gas compress. Hydroxyl molecules inside them amplify radio waves and create what scientists call a megamaser.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
This newly discovered system, named HATLAS J142935.3–002836, is unlike anything seen before. It is so bright and distant that researchers say it may qualify as a “gigamaser” rather than a megamaser. According to the University of Pretoria report, the light reaching Earth today began its journey when the universe was less than half its current age.
Gravitational lensing played a major role in the find. A foreground galaxy acted like a natural magnifying glass. Its mass bent space-time and boosted the signal before it reached the MeerKAT dishes in South Africa.
Why this discovery matters for Mzansi
The MeerKAT telescope is located in the Northern Cape. It is already known as one of the most sensitive radio telescopes in the world. It was built as a precursor to the upcoming Square Kilometre Array. The telescope allows astronomers to scan the skies for faint centimetre-wavelength signals.
Hydroxyl megamasers are rare. Detecting a source this distant is no small feat. Scientists had to process terabytes of data. Advanced computing systems were used to clean and analyse the information. Without a strong data infrastructure, the signal could easily have been missed.
Studies show they trace extreme galaxy collisions where intense star formation takes place and supermassive black holes grow rapidly.
See the full report here:
More cosmic lasers expected
The UP team is now conducting systematic surveys of the universe using MeerKAT. Their goal is to find hundreds, possibly thousands, of similar systems.
The study was accepted for publication in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society Letters, one of the leading astronomy journals globally. It signals that South African-led research is competing at the highest level.
More articles about scientists
- Professor Mike Wingfield, from the University of Pretoria, was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.
- The University of KwaZulu-Natal's Africa Health Research Institute led a study to test a cure for HIV.
- At only 26, Hlengane Mokwena has an MSc in Chemistry from the University of Johannesburg.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times/TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za