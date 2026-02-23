A South African research team detected a powerful radio signal sent more than eight billion years ago from a merging galaxy deep in space

The rare discovery was made possible by advanced computing systems and a radio telescope based in the Northern Cape

Scientists believe this breakthrough could unlock new ways of understanding violent galaxy collisions and the early evolution of the universe

A team of South African astronomers from the University of Pretoria detected the most distant “cosmic laser” ever recorded. The finding opened a new chapter in space science.

Scientists from the University of Pretoria have detected a record-breaking ‘Cosmic Laser’ that is 8 billion light-years away using MeerKAT telescope in the Northern Cape. Image: University of Pretoria

The discovery was made using the MeerKAT radio telescope and confirmed in a report shared on 17 February 2026.

The rare signal, known as a hydroxyl megamaser, was found in a merging galaxy more than eight billion light-years from Earth. It was detected by Dr Thato Manamela and Professor Roger Deane. The team used powerful radio imaging and gravitational lensing to capture the extraordinary beam from deep space.

A rare violent galaxy clash

Hydroxyl megamasers are intense radio signals created when gas-rich galaxies collide. During these violent mergers, vast clouds of gas compress. Hydroxyl molecules inside them amplify radio waves and create what scientists call a megamaser.

This newly discovered system, named HATLAS J142935.3–002836, is unlike anything seen before. It is so bright and distant that researchers say it may qualify as a “gigamaser” rather than a megamaser. According to the University of Pretoria report, the light reaching Earth today began its journey when the universe was less than half its current age.

Gravitational lensing played a major role in the find. A foreground galaxy acted like a natural magnifying glass. Its mass bent space-time and boosted the signal before it reached the MeerKAT dishes in South Africa.

Why this discovery matters for Mzansi

The MeerKAT telescope is located in the Northern Cape. It is already known as one of the most sensitive radio telescopes in the world. It was built as a precursor to the upcoming Square Kilometre Array. The telescope allows astronomers to scan the skies for faint centimetre-wavelength signals.

Hydroxyl megamasers are rare. Detecting a source this distant is no small feat. Scientists had to process terabytes of data. Advanced computing systems were used to clean and analyse the information. Without a strong data infrastructure, the signal could easily have been missed.

Studies show they trace extreme galaxy collisions where intense star formation takes place and supermassive black holes grow rapidly.

See the full report here:

More cosmic lasers expected

The UP team is now conducting systematic surveys of the universe using MeerKAT. Their goal is to find hundreds, possibly thousands, of similar systems.

A cosmic radio signal from a merging galaxy that is 8 billion years ago was detected with the help of MeerKAT telescope. Image: UP Research Matters

The study was accepted for publication in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society Letters, one of the leading astronomy journals globally. It signals that South African-led research is competing at the highest level.

