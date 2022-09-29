SarHap Hair Line has South Africa’s largest range of real human hair wigs and helper hair

A-list Mzansi celebs, including Nhlanhla Mafu, Thembi Seete and Connie Ferguson are just a few of the proud SarHap Hair Line customers

The premium hair brand was recently nominated for the 2022 Africa Choice Awards Hair Brand of the Year

Nhlanhla Mafu, Thembi Seete, Connie Ferguson, and many other high-profile South African celebs hardly ever have a bad hair day, thanks to SarHap Hair Line.

The premium hairline has been nominated for the Hair Brand of the Year in the 2022 Africa Choice Awards.

Thembi Seete and Nhlanhla Mafu love their SarHap Hair Line wigs. Images: @sarhaphairline / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Your favourite hair brand now needs your help to become Africa’s award-winning hairline! You can vote for SarHap Hair Line here. Voting costs R7.50 per vote.

In a statement on SarHap Hair Line’s Instagram, the CEO of SarHap Hair Line, Sarah Oluchi Ibeabuchi said:

“When we say there’s a God, yes there is God. We are so overwhelmed and honoured to be nominated as THE HAIR BRAND OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA at the 2022 AFRICA CHOICE AWARDS.

“This is such a pat on the back… Thank you AFRICA CHOICE AWARDS for the nomination.”

Sarah’s journey began with a small dream on the streets. Today, she has built one of the fastest-growing luxury hair brands in South Africa.

“My main dream is to create the best luxury hair in the world. Dreams start small.”

SarHap Hair Line successfully established nine retail stores in South Africa. According to the store’s management, SarHap Hair Line’s annual growth is tremendous.

What does SarHap Hair Line offer?

SarHap Hair Line provides its customers with high-quality pure human hair, and lace wigs. The hairline sources all its products from reputable worldwide suppliers.

Not only does the brand supply ready-made wigs and other products, but it also constructs hairstyles from scratch to a client’s spec.

It’s also more than a supplier of ready-made and custom wigs. SarHap Hair Line treats lace wigs, offers braiding, instals the wigs and more.

Each SarHap client is treated like a celebrity

SarHap Hair Line treats each one of its clients like royalty, no matter who they are. It proudly declared on its website that “each guest is our favourite guest.”

The brand prides itself in offering a personalised experience, from start to finish, that will leave you feeling like a celeb.

Their customers echo this promise in their reviews.

SarHap Hair Line promises a sustainable product

SarHap Hair Line’s products are sustainably sourced and are cruelty-free.

Its product range boasts organic cosmetic formulas: “The majority of all ingredients are natural.”

There is no animal testing conducted on any of its products.

Get in touch with SarHap Hair Line

To get in touch with South Africa’s fastest-growing hair retailer, you can contact them via their website, Facebook page, or Instagram account.

You will never have another bad hair day with SarHap Hair Line!

About the African Choice Awards

According to its website, the Aim of Africa Choice Awards is to to celebrate outstanding achievements in the African Entertainment, television and Creative industry.

“We honour excellence in the entertainment, Tv and creative industry.

“It is truly a peer honour, awarded by and to entertainers and technical professionals for artistic or technical achievement.”

Source: Briefly News