The Hidden Factors Making Your Small House or RDP Home Feel "Off"

Marilize Jacobs is a seasoned reputation strategist with a BCom in Marketing Management from the University of Pretoria (UP). Her diverse career encompasses interior design, marketing, and public relations, where her strategic acumen, attention to detail, and unwavering determination have earned the trust and admiration of clients in the financial services, legal, pharmaceutical, hospitality, and retail sectors.

Does your RDP house or small home sometimes feel stuffy, stressful, or just not right? You’re not alone. There’s an old idea called Feng Shui (say “Fung Shway”) that can help, and it’s not as complicated as you think.

Think about wind bringing fresh air and water flowing smoothly. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Feng Shui simply means “Wind (Feng) and Water (Shui)." It’s all about how energy moves through your home. Think about wind bringing fresh air and water flowing smoothly. When energy flows well, your home feels better.

You don’t need to believe in anything spiritual or in mysterious Eastern Practices. It’s just practical tips to make your space feel calmer and more welcoming.

Here are 5 easy tips you can try today - no money needed:

1. Move your bed for better sleep

Try to place your bed so you can see the door from where you sleep, but you’re not directly in front of it. This helps you feel safer and sleep more deeply because you’re not subconsciously worrying about what’s behind you.

2. Declutter your mouth of Qi (your home entrance)

Your front door is like the mouth of your house, where good energy, your guests and of course you come in. Don’t block it with old shoes, bags, or clutter. Make sure it opens easily and feels welcoming.

3. Don’t hang a mirror right opposite the door

Instead of hanging a mirror facing the door, it should be on the wall beside it.

It allows you to still use the mirror functionally (e.g., for a quick check before you leave).

It reflects light down the hallway or into the room, making the space feel larger and brighter.

4. Keep your stove (or air fryer!) clean

Keep your stove clean and in good working order. Make a habit of using all the burners, not just one.

But what about my beloved air fryer?

Fear not, boerewors Feng Shui fans! This principle absolutely applies to your favourite countertop wizard. It may not have burners, but it holds Fire energy.

Keep it clean: A greasy, crumb-filled basket is the modern equivalent of a neglected stove. It symbolically "fries" your energy instead of your slap chips.

Use it well: don’t just use your air fryer for frozen fries. Roast those veggies! The more you use it to create nourishing meals, the more you activate its abundance energy

5. Add a plant or something natural to your home

Add a plant (wood element) for growth, a soft rug (Earth) for stability, or a small water feature (water) for calm flow.

Why? The Five Elements (wood, fire, Earth, metal, water) are tools to create balance. If a room feels stuck, introduce the Wood element (plants, vertical lines) to encourage growth. If it feels chaotic, add Earth elements (square shapes, sandy colours) to ground the energy. It’s about using colour, shape, and texture to curate a feeling.

Try to place your bed so you can see the door from where you sleep. Image: John Keeble/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bonus: Use Colour Wisely

If your room gets lots of sun, add warm accent colours like yellow or orange (e.g., a cushion or a throw). Rule: “warm” room = warm accent colour.

If your room does not get a lot of sun, use cool colours like blue or green as an accent colour. Rule: “cool” room = cool accent colour.

You don’t need to buy anything expensive. Start with one small change and see how your home feels. Small shifts can make a big difference!

