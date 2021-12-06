Kearsney College offers classes for high school learners and you may be surprised how much it costs for a Grade 12 pupil

Based in Pietermaritzburg in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, Kearsney College has emerged as the most expensive school in South Africa. The privately-owned school can cost a parent a whopping R200 000 a year.

According to local media reports, the college is one of the finest when it comes to offering the best education but it seemingly comes at a cost. Business Insider has it that the private boarding school tops the list when it comes to schools that charge a lot for a high school kid.

Briefly News also looks at other colleges that cater for the kids who come from middle class to wealthy parents or households.

Kearsney College tops the list of expensive schools in South Africa

The KZN-based school offers a lot of sport activities from rugby to football as well as athletics and we look at the price list from the past few years. For this year’s fees, parents parted ways with R199 320 and they must be ready to fork out R209 000 for the 2022 academic year.

As they top the list, at number two is St Johns College who will be charging R179 000 next year while Roedean School will take nothing less than R176 000 in 2022. At number 10 is St Stithians, who charged R154 in 2021 and will see their fees go up to R162 110 next year.

According to IOL, Kearsney recently celebrated 100 years of existence in 2021 and the institution continues to stand out as an exceptional institute of learning, a place where tomorrow’s leaders are cultivated and a beacon of hope.

The college is also active on social media and also praised their matric students after finishing their examinations. The school wrote:

“The last batch of matrics finished their exams today and said their farewells to the College. The old bell in the Centenary Arch is rung by each boy as he finishes at the College. Thank you and good luck to the Class of 2021.”

Full list of the most expensive schools in South Africa 2021

In a story on top schools, Briefly News posted that are you one of those parents who prefer enrolling their children in an expensive learning institution? If so, you will be pleased to know that there are several most expensive schools in South Africa for you to select.

Every establishment is unique; therefore, choose a learning institution that meets your requirements. Most parents consider things like location, values, and academic performance of the institution.

Boarding schools in South Africa are in high demand by families that can afford them because they assure parents 24/7 maximum protection for their children while they toil day and night to provide them with basic needs.

Parents prefer different education systems and institutions for their children, depending on their financial capabilities and other factors.

