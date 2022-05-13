Sister and brother, Andisa Batala and Makabongwe Tyiwani, recently obtained their postgraduate qualifications from the Nelson Mandela University

The pair was inspired to further their studies after the passing of their mother in 2020, which moved them to seek more out of life

Andisa, 40, passed the PDBA Cum Laude, averaging 81%, and Makabongwe also graduated top of his class

Two Mzansi siblings have made their late mother proud. After losing their mom in 2020, Andisa Batala and Makabongwe Tyiwani were inspired to do more with their lives and follow ether dreams to study further.

They decided to study at different points in their lives, but growth and career development were important to both of them.

The brother and sister both graduated with their Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration (PDBA) at Nelson Mandela University’s Autumn Graduation.

Two siblings drew strength from their mother's passing to go after their dreams. Image: Nelson Mandela University

“We are both at the pinnacle of our careers and need that extra edge to set us apart. We believe our studies will help us achieve that”, said Andisa.

Andisa, 40, is a Credit Manager at Nedbank Business Banking and a mother of three children who had to juggle work and family life while attending virtual classes in the evenings. Despite this, she passed the PDBA Cum Laude averaging 81%.

“The diploma has opened our minds to new ways of thinking and will help us apply new knowledge in our respective environments. We live in a dynamic world that is evolving at a fast pace. We believe our studies will help us stay abreast of these developments”, Andisa shared.

Makabongwe, 42, is a Committee Coordinator at the Eastern Cape Legislature.

"Sports has always been my passion and I enrolled at Nelson Mandela University to study towards a postgraduate diploma in business management. My goal was to not let my primary talent and passion for the sports industry and its development go to waste,” he told Drum.

His decision to go back to school was motivated by the desire to make his late mother and family proud.

“It was also about overcoming personal failure, and perceptions of who I am. My mother, wife, and family always believed I could do so much more.”

Both Andisa and Makabongwe agree that this is a great achievement for them and their family.

