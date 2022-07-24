A group of friends from the Durban University of Technology harmoniously achieved their goals by graduating with their degree with flying colours

The friends all started studying towards a national diploma in IT and pledged to excel in all their studies; the 'Nyisa Kwasani' group was then born

Their story on LinkedIn inspired many with their amazing teamwork, which has finally borne fruit

A group of five guys proved themselves by graduating with honours with their national diplomas from the Durban University of Technology at the Albert Luthuli Centre. Image: DUT News

A group of friends from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) has graduated with honours with their National Diplomas in Information and Communication Technology in Business Analysis.

The group had initially planned to focus on excelling in one module, application development, but later decided to excel in all their modules, hence the group name, 'Nyisa Kwasani' ("We're nailing everything").

In an interview with DUT News, the boys shared things that helped them be part of the overall high achievers in the celebratory autumn graduation ceremony at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Durban International Convention Centre. Mthobisi Mkhize from Ntshanga said:

"We would wake each other up in calls and then study. We would also monitor each other's progress so that we were all accountable for our performance.

"This motivation and support from my friends helped me to get this distinction, which I did not think would be possible. We were always on each other's toes, shouting at one another so that we do not lose focus of the goal.

"We also found ways to assist those who were slacking behind. It was a team effort to make sure that we were all on the same level."

Musawenkosi Ngema from Westhill, who had previously obtained distinctions in first qualification, a National Diploma in Tourism, added:

"In obtaining this second qualification I wanted to prove to myself that I could still change a carrier and excel in it. I also wanted my family to be inspired to further their studies should they wish to.

"I have worked in tourism for more than four years, but soon realised that career demand today is in IT, hence I pursued this qualification."

The boys said they met on campus and started studying together from the very first year, which was the beginning of their success. The group has six members, but one couldn't make it to the graduation ceremony. The guys' names are Mthombeni Mkhiza, Musawenkosi Ngema, Phelela Vundla, Sphelelo Ndimamnde and Qiniso Mngadi.

Comments from LinkedIn users flocked the DUT page as people congratulated them and were also inspired by their teamwork.

