The beginning of the National Senior Certificate examination period went off without a hitch on Monday, 31 October

Except for heavy rains in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal, no major disruptions to English Paper 1 were reported

The SANDF are on standby to help deliver exam paper in case the weather in KZN worsens

KwaZulu-Natal - Monday, 31 October, marked the beginning of the school leaving exams for the matric class of 2022.

The South African National Defence Force will help deliver exam papers if the KZN weather turns worst. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be brought in to deliver matric exams in the event of weather-related delays or disruptions.

The Kwazulu-Natal Department of Education has also enlisted the assistance of the state security cluster to prevent the leaking of any National Senior Certificate exams, East Coast Radio reported.

The KZN education department's Muzi Mahlanbi said pupils and their parents have also been asked to sign a pledge to avoid any irregularities during the examination period.

The first day of matric exams went off without a hitch

Meanwhile, in the rest country, the final matric exams got underway without any major complications, the Department of Basic Education reported.

According to News24, approximately 794 000 students wrote the two-hour English Paper 1 exam on Monday. The department stated that the heavy rain in parts of KZN caused anxiety but posed no major disruption in the writing of the first paper.

South Africans weigh in on the start of the 2022 matric exams

Social media was abuzz with South Africans wishing Grade 12 students luck with their examinations.

@Barolong_Seleka wished:

"Best of luck to the matric class of 2022; you have worked hard for this, so give it your best effort!"

@VitaminsYou added:

"Good luck to all the matrics ✍️.All your hard work and preparation has led to this. This is your time to shine."

Matric pupils allegedly burn down KZN school in retaliation to matric dance cancellation

Previously, Briefly News reported that Kanye Kanye High School in northern KwaZulu-Natal was set alight allegedly by disappointed matric students on Saturday, 29 October.

Though authorities aren't certain that the students are to blame, the suspected arson coincides with the school management's decision to postpone the matric dance last week.

According to the National Freedom Party (NFP), the postponement of the matric dance incited anger and protest from the pupils, starting on Wednesday, 26 October, East Coast Radio reported.

