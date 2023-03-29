Did you see that? You’ll be forgiven if you didn’t spot #Speedbreaker, the viral horse caught breaking speed limits in Johannesburg.

Introducing Speedbreaker and Global Team Horse Racing (GTH), leading the racing revolution and taking the world by storm!

GTH's Speedbreaker is the talk of the town after he beat two traffic officers in a race recently. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Speedbreaker recently outran two Johannesburg traffic officers and is now getting ready to gallop into a new generation of horse racing with GTH!

Marketing Director at Global Team Horse Racing, Angus Campbell, said:

“GTH is a game-changer, disrupting the racing culture and taking this age-old sport into the future.”

What sets GTH apart from conventional horse racing?

“We offer a faster, team-based, easier to understand and super-charged version of traditional racing!” Campbell said.

GTH is a family-orientated spectator sport aimed at people who would not typically attend the races.

How does Global Team Horse Racing work?

Teams of 10 jockeys compete in head-to-head race meetings and score points per race, with the two highest-scoring teams battling it out in a grand finale.

Races take place over just 2.5 hours, far quicker than a typical 6-hour meeting, and the final race sees double points on offer for both teams.

This almost always results in race meetings going down to the wire, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats until the very end.

And speaking of audience, GTH is all about creating a consumer-facing, energised sports entertainment product for all to enjoy.

It's a fresh and innovative take on an old sport, much like T20, which transformed cricket globally.

Experience the thrill of the races like never before and be a part of the movement that is revolutionising the way we enjoy this timeless sport.

GTH is built for a global market, but it is proudly South African

It is an inclusive event that allows this diverse nation to come together and support their chosen regional teams, whose names and logos were also inspired and created by local cultures, languages and symbols.

A truly South African event for all South Africans!

