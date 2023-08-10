A woman took to social media to breakdown the differences between a higher, standard and lower grade pass during apartheid

In the TikTok video, Bianca initially mocked white people's lips before explaining the pass rate

Many Mzansi netizens were amused by the woman's hilarious intro and reacted with banter online

Social media user Bianca (@biancasays2) took to TikTok to share a video explaining how the pass rate worked in schools during apartheid after a man had claimed that the pass rate was 45% higher during apartheid.

A woman explained in detail how the pass rate worked during Apartheid. Image: @biancasays2/TikTok

Woman explains the difference between higher, standard and lower grade pass

In the video, Bianca starts off by mocking that the man's claims were incorrect, and that is why God took away white people's lips, LOL.

Bianca further explains that during apartheid, the pass rate was divided into higher, standard, and lower grades.

"A higher grade subject fail would be between 25 and 39%, which was converted into a standard grade pass. So you needed 40% for a higher grade pass.

"For standard grade subjects, a fail was between 25-33%. So you needed 33% to pass in standard grade. Therefore a fail in standard grade was converted into a lower grade pass," Bianca said

According to Matric College, in the past, the difference between a Higher Grade and a Standard Grade subject was that the Higher Grade subject was more challenging than the Standard Grade subject. The hardest-working and most intelligent students studied subjects at the Higher Grade level.

Social media users react with funny commentary

Although the video was informative, many Mzansi netizens couldn't help but laugh at Bianca's comment about white people's lips.

@Vuyo66697 reacted:

"The intro took me out ."

@PhD Dré said:

"What a crazy way to start a video ."

@Steemola: It took me so long to watch the video because I was recovering from the opening line ."

@The Blackbird commented:

"When they talk of 30%, it's as if they were passing with 50% minimum."

@QueenRaven said:

"100% correct. When I was in school, it was 40% for HG, 33% for SG, and whatever the other one was for LG."

@bonnie replied:

"That’s a violent Intro, ma’am ."

