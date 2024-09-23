The South African Revenue Service's Deputy Commissioner, Dr Johnstone Makhubu, recently graduated with a PhD from the University of Pretoria

Speaking to Briefly News, Makhubu spoke about his PhD in Leadership from the Allbert Luthuli Leadership School

He revealed that his doctoral research centred on how CEOs working together in multi-actor groups become better leaders

Dr Johnstone Makhubu, seen with his family, celebrated bagging a PhD. Image: University of Pretoria

PRETORIA — Dr Johnstone Makhubu, who recently graduated with a PhD in leadership from the University of Pretoria, centred his research on leadership in multi-actor groups and how leaders can work together in such instances.

Johnstone's PhD on leadership

Speaking to Briefly News, Makhubu discussed his doctoral research, which was entitled Relational Leadership and Trust in multi-actor Groups. With the assistance of his PhD coach and advisor, Dr. Sandra Steyn, and the supervision of Professors Derick de Jongh and Yolande Steenkamp, Makhubu fleshed out his doctoral research.

Makhubu found that leaders, especially those of public institutions like the Government of National Unity, need utility, reciprocity, legitimacy, and commonalities.

"Multi-actor groups that are made up of apex leaders are exemplified, for instance, in how the Government of National Unity has been formulated. Where multiple apex leaders congregate to pursue a common goal, the study, for instance, is useful in this context as it provides insights into how such formations as the GNU may succeed or fail," he told Briefly News.

The study also suggests a shift from individualistic leadership towards collective approaches, as seen in the Government of National Unity and Governments of Provincial and Local Unity.

Leadership that Africa needs

He also discussed how his research aligned with the Albert Luthuli Leadership Institute's philosophy, which emphasizes leadership in context, development, and accountability.

"I seek to advance leadership as a phenomenon that is embedded in relating and communicating amongst social beings such that its very accomplished is characterised by social interactions by multiple stakeholders," he said.

"Leadership practice, seen in this way, avoids the creation of celebrity leaders as the epitome of leadership but rather privileges social interactions and associated processes as fundamental in the characterisation of leadership. I believe that this way of thinking about leadership is important in a post-state capture practice of leadership where a social contract between public institutions and society needs to be strengthened through trust formulation, sustenance, and repair," he added.

