How long does NSFAS take to respond? Application timelines explained

'How long does NSFAS take to respond?' The scheme said it will take 4 weeks from the closing date of applications to start responding. NSFAS follows a structured timeline, from acknowledgement of your application and evaluation to outcome notification.

Key takeaways

Students who applied for funding for the 2026 academic year should expect to get a response from NSFAS starting on December 15, 2025.

NSFAS takes about 4 to 8 weeks from the closing date of applications to start approving financial aid.

Factors that can delay or speed up NSFAS responses include the number of applications, system functionality, accuracy of submitted details, and how fast your school confirms your registration.

How long does the NSFAS process take?

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme typically takes 4 to 8 weeks to respond to applications after the application closing date. Applications for 2026 NSFAS funding opened on September 15, 2025, and closed on November 15, 2025.

Applicants should expect to hear from the scheme starting from December 15, 2025, according to the NSFAS official website. The time taken from the opening of applications to NSFAS approval is about 12 to 16 weeks. Communications are usually made via the myNSFAS portal, where students can track the status of their application and get real-time updates.

Why is NSFAS taking so long?

NSFAS may take a long time to respond or verify applications due to any of the following factors:

There is a high volume of applications that can overwhelm the NSFAS system, leading to long processing times. The scheme had one of the highest numbers of applicants for the 2025 academic year, which reportedly exceeded 900,000 applications.

that can overwhelm the NSFAS system, leading to long processing times. The scheme had one of the highest numbers of applicants for the 2025 academic year, which reportedly exceeded 900,000 applications. The public university or TVET college delays in submitting student registration details to NSFAS, leading to Provisionally Funded status on the myNSFAS portal. The scheme needs valid registration details for NSFAS-approved courses before processing funding.

to NSFAS, leading to Provisionally Funded status on the myNSFAS portal. The scheme needs valid registration details for NSFAS-approved courses before processing funding. System glitches and other technical issues . This problem delayed the disbursement of funds to TVET college students in April 2025.

. This problem delayed the disbursement of funds to TVET college students in April 2025. Administrative problems make the entire NSFAS process less smooth.

make the entire NSFAS process less smooth. Missing important NSFAS documentation or submitting incorrect details.

or submitting incorrect details. Applicants providing incorrect personal or banking details , which are required for the successful transfer of funding.

, which are required for the successful transfer of funding. Appeals extend the assessment and approval period.

Is it possible for NSFAS to reject you?

A student's application for NSFAS funding can be rejected for several reasons, including:

The gross annual household income exceeds the required threshold of R350,000 or R600,000 for students with disabilities.

of R350,000 or R600,000 for students with disabilities. The applicant is already receiving a bursary or has a scholarship that covers their tuition and study costs.

that covers their tuition and study costs. If the financial and personal details provided do not match the applicant's information at the Department of Home Affairs and/or the South African Revenue Service.

the applicant's information at the Department of Home Affairs and/or the South African Revenue Service. Missing or incorrect documents slow down the NSFAS evaluation.

slow down the NSFAS evaluation. Providing false or misleading information .

. Late application submitted after the closing date.

submitted after the closing date. Failure to meet the required academic progress .

. If the student is not registered at a public university or TVET college. NSFAS does not fund students at private learning institutions.

Students can appeal rejected applications. NSFAS will give the reason for rejection, and you can submit a formal appeal with supporting documentation via the myNSFAS portal. The assessment can take between 30 and 60 days before the scheme approves or stands by the initial decision.

Conclusion

How long NSFAS takes to respond to applications depends on the factors highlighted above, and lucky applicants will have a smooth process from application to funding approval. The final funding decision will be communicated via the myNSFAS portal from mid-December 2025 and will continue into January 2026. Keep checking your portal for status updates.

