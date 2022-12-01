Kaya FM presenter Sizwe Dhlomo has reached out to the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa

The TV and Radio personality said he would love to have the president on his popular show called Kaya Drive

His tweet received mixed reactions, and one person said: "Please, Mongamele, don't do it if you don't want to be fired"

Image: @sizwedhlomo/Instagram & Leon Neal/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dlomo has invited president Cyril Ramaphosa to his show through Twitter. He wrote:

"Morning @CyrilRamaphosa, please come join us on #KayaDrive as a guest one of these days. Cc @PresidencyZA."

However, many Twitter users have jokingly advised the president not to come to the show if he still wants to keep his job. This comes as Sizwe is embroiled in serious accusations following the dismissal of Kaya FM's station manager Sibongile Mtyali.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter. @Rockscarsza responded:

"It’s so weird that he never takes questions from the media etc . I really wish he can honour this invite."

@Wisdom273:

"Dear President, should you consider going there, please be 5 hours early or else you will wake up being a minister or an MEC the following day. He is a 2 times champ that one, if you know what I mean..."

@Levigos said:

"Is Kaya Drive current affairs show for you to be issuing such an invite to the President, why don't you invite Caspper and AKA/Big Zulu to discuss about their coming fight?"

Sizwe Dhlomo shares who will receive his assets since he has no kids, reveals deets about his love life

In another story, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dlomo bared it all on MacG's podcast, Podcast and Chill.

During his interview with Sol and MacG, Sizwe shared that he is waiting to get married before having kids. He added that should he die before having kids, his assets would be shared amongst his parents, sisters and nieces.

MacG, as expected, squeezed juicy details about Sizwe's private love life by asking him if he has a romantic partner. Sizwe answered truthfully again, saying there is a lady with whom he's romantically involved. People seem to have enjoyed the interview, one person wrote: "lebza_rox said: "That @podcastwithmacg episode with @SizweDhlomo was probably the most informative episode I've watched. Sizwe couldn't resist lacing the puns as well #PodcastAndChill."

