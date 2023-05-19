Anele Mdoda faced backlash from Mzansi fans for refusing to buy Beyoncé's hair products

Twitter users expressed their disappointment and some warned Mdoda about the beyhive's potential retaliation

Mdoda's past controversies with Kelly Rowland resurfaced amidst the latest backlash

Mzansi roasted Anele Mdoda for rejecting Bey's hair care products on Twitter. Images: @zintathu @beyonce

South African television personality Anele Mdoda found herself at the centre of a social media storm after expressing her decision not to purchase Beyoncé's new range of hair products.

Anele Mdoda says she won't be buying Bey's hair care products

Anele's tweet ignited a wave of criticism from Mzansi fans. The tweet read:

"Mna shem guys... I am not buying hair products from us."

Mzansi fans criticised Anele Mdoda for rejecting Beyoncé's hair range

Many Twitter users voiced their disappointment, questioning Anele's choice and expressing their unwavering support for the global superstar. Others warned Mdoda that the dreaded Beyhive would attack her for her decision.

While some fans brought up Mdoda's previous beef with Kelly Rowland

@SrDiba said:

"It's not like she cares she does not even know you exist but wena you do caba ubazonda 1by1 kwi Destiny's Child."

@NjabsZwane tweeted:

"Mama T should've taken this one!"

@paballo_maseko said:

"From beefing with Kelly Rowland, now you on Beyoncé? Thatha wena destiny’s child."

@cma0217 sarcastically said:

"Oh no, Beyoncé! Don't release anything Anele is not going to buy anything."

@macandcheezies said:

"Girl they’re calling you bald. Fight back or something "

@JUST_YONCEBANKS said:

"I mean as if you have something to use for it "

@wheresmyyas tweeted:

"Mama you are bald what hair products do you even use???"

