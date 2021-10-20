Connie Ferguson’s heart was filled with pride when it was announced that her late husband Shona has been nominated for an award

Mzansi actress Connie Ferguson was overcome with emotion when her late husband Shona Ferguson was nominated for a HAP Award (The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards).

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with a picture of Shona’s nomination, Connie poured her pride into the caption. Shona’s greatness has not stopped giving.

Connie expressed how much it means to her and her family that Shona is being recognised for his role in Kings of Joburg, reported TimesLIVE. Connie never doubted Shona’s work for a second.

“My dear husband, I always told you that you were my favourite actor to work with and probably one of the most underrated in this country!” Connie said.

Shona’s memory will forever live on through his work and this gives Connie great peace.

Connie posted:

Seeing the feels-evoking post, fans, friends and family took to the comment section to let Connie know what a beautiful post this is.

Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

@maine1407 said:

“Thinking of you your family is amazing your unwavering love for God to be admired and your husband's love for you left us all spellbound. Praying for you God is faithful.”

@keo_phenyo said:

“❤️❤️ To God be the glory for what He has done and about to do again and again and again.”

@diana_chido_ said:

“Congratulations Sho ❤️ We're celebrating you in Spirit ❤️ Fly high ❤️#shogoeson”

@tebohomaile_ said:

“ Legends never die ❤️”

The Queen is back: Connie Ferguson returns to screens, fans delighted

Connie Ferguson made her first appearance back on The Queen after the passing of her husband Shona Ferguson. Connie, who plays the role of Harriet Khoza on the hit show, delighted fans when she re-appeared on their screens, reported Briefly News.

Fans took to social media to celebrate her return and to applaud Connie Ferguson for her strength and bravery to return to the show so soon after her husband’s passing.

The media personality has indeed served as a pillar of strength and inspiration to many.

