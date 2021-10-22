Somizi Mhlongo and his family have been in mourning following the sudden passing of his elder sister

Taking to social media, Somizi let his people know that his sister died and that they laid her body to rest last Friday

Somizi’s peeps flooded the comment section of his post, offering their love and support and paying their respects

Somizi Mhlongo took to social media with a very heavy and personal post, announcing the sudden passing of his older sister.

Somizi Mhlongo shared some sad news on Friday morning, saying that he had laid to rest his elder sister recently. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with some pictures from the funeral, Somizi explained how his sister was a “very private person” and that is why many may not even know of her, reported The Citizen.

Somizi’s sister was laid to rest last Friday, 15 October 2021, and his family have been in mourning ever since.

“Last week Friday we bid farewell to my mom’s firstborn….my sister. She was a very private person and her wish was that her send-off shud be just that. And we made sure that we grant her that. It was a peaceful dignified send-off….”

Somizi posted:

Seeing the heartbreaking and emotional post, friends, family, fans and fellow celebrities extended their co

@bontle.modiselle said:

“Condolences to you and your family ❤️ndolences and support.”

@dawnthandeka_king said:

“Askies Som Som, my deepest condolences to you and your family from the bottom of my heart.”

@swanile said:

“She was indeed a very private person cos all along I thought you are the only child from your mom Condolences to you and your family ”

@yoliswankosi2 said:

“So many familiar facesI know your family personally and your sis was indeed very private. May her soul rest in peace.”

