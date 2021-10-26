Altovise Lawrence Opens Up About Auditioning for TV Bald, Living with Alopecia

Altovise Lawrence has opened up about living with alopecia, a condition which causes hair loss

The stunning media personality shared that she has decided to go to auditions bold because she has been losing her hair for the past 10 years

The TV presenter added that she cuts her hair almost on a daily basis to hide the patches that show when she has fully grown hair

Altovise Lawrence has opened up about auditioning bald. The media personality is living with a rare condition called alopecia. The autoimmune disorder causes hair loss.

Altovise Lawrence has been losing her hair for the past 10 years. Image: @altovise_l

Source: Instagram

Altovise was a guest in the latest episode of Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja. She revealed that she has to cut her hair every now and then to hide the patches that show when she tries to grow her hair.

The stunner shared that she has been losing her hair for the past ten years. Altovise Lawrence has also lost her eyebrows due to the condition. According to TshisaLIVE, she told Relebogile:

"I've resorted to auditioning bald. You'll make up the character. It has [worked for me] because I've put it as a disclaimer. Even before I walk into the audition room you know I have alopecia and if you stress me about it, then it's fine."

Altovise also took to Instagram to share a clip of her interview with Relebogile. She captioned her post:

"September 2021 was Alopecia Awareness Month! I had the privilege of sitting down with @relebogile on @unpackedshow as we discussed what alopecia is and how it affects those who suffer from it."

A few peeps took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her chat with Relebogile. Check out some of their comments below:

molemo.moloto said:

"I thoroughly enjoyed this episode. I am bald girlie and I sometimes suffer from low confidence. This reassured me that I am beautiful and I am not alone."

elizabeth_molorane wrote:

"Nooo! I watch this show almost every day....!! HOW DID I MISS YOUR EPISODE?"

lumkojohnson added:

"You look beautiful Altoviseeeee."

