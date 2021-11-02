Yoh, the Drama: DJ D Double D Opens Assault Case Against Da L.E.S

DJ D Double D has revealed that he has opened a case of assault against his popular rapper friend Da L.E.S

The hip-hop DJ took to social media to share that the rapper assaulted him recently which led him to cut all ties with the rap artist

Hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions to Double D's statement and urged both of them to work things out because they've been working together for a long time

DJ D Double D has opened an assault case against his friend and business partner Da L.E.S. The hip-hop DJ shared that the rapper allegedly beat him up recently.

He took to social media to share a statement where he explained that he has cut all ties with the artist. DJ D Double D and Da L.E.S have worked together on a couple of projects including the rapper's album.

DJ D Double D was Da L.E.S.' official DJ and took care of the DJ booth wherever the rap star was performing. He even featured in most of Da L.E.S' music videos.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, 1 November, Double D shared that he opened the case at a South African Police Service station. According to SAHipHopMag, he asked for time to recover from the "horrific" incident.

Peeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his statement. Check out some of their comments below:

@DjZanD commented:

"You’ve been brothers for so long, I’m sure you guys can handle this differently. Anyway I hope you’re ok bro!"

@MvuyoB wrote:

"Nice ZanD.... and @2freshLES yhooooo NORTH GOD I love you all the time brother, even you @DjdoubleD we don't know what went on buh brothers fix it out Aseblief tog!"

@Spanishmob_star commented:

"Saw the video, traumatic."

@Zuma_Huma said:

"Damn bruh, I hate seeing 2 people who were so close just end up as enemies."

@Dee_Maninjwa added:

"Damn sad news, y'all had chemistry. Hopefully one day you guys will work it out. Mad love and respect for the both of you."

