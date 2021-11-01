A Reece Excites His Fans With Announcement of New Hip Hop Album

A-Reece excited his fans recently when he shared that he and his brother Jay Jody are about to drop a joint album

The rapper posted a clip of himself with his brother and their producers working hard in studio recording new songs

Mzansi hip-hop fans shared that they can't wait to listen to dope verses from A-Reece and Jay Jody

A-Reece has shared he's about to drop a new album. The rapper worked with his bro Jay Jody in the upcoming project.

The Zimbali hitmaker took to social media recently to post about the new project. He shared a video of some of the scenes when they were making the album. According to SAHipHopMag, the star did not share when the joint project will drop.

Fans took to his comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the upcoming project from their fave. Take a look at some of the comments below:

@bontlendlovu_ said:

"NOW ALL YOU GOTTA DO IS DROP THE ALBUM!

@TonicMotion wrote:

"Ayikhale!! The wait is over."

@a_shortwalk commented:

"As I wait for those quotable lines, lemme go grab my earbuds in the meantime."

@thedoncorleone3 wrote:

"Suddenly life makes sense again."

@LeiisahR added:

"Jwale Why Hasn't It Dropped Yet? Drop It Bro, We've Been Patient Enough."

Ms Cosmo calls A-Reece out

In other news, Briefly News reported Ms Cosmo wants rapper A-Reece to do more instead of just releasing music and disappearing. The hip-hop DJ shared her thoughts on the way the rapper handles himself during the recent episode of her POPcast.

The 5FM radio presenter feels that the Zimbali hitmaker is not leveraging on his fan base. The star has a loyal following on social media. A-Reece trends whenever another Mzansi rapper drops a project.

Ms Cosmo advised A-Reece to stop dropping music and go away. She wants him to go all out and market his music, do live performances at festivals and clubs.

"The problem with A-Reece is that the music is out but when do we see him. I want to see him doing things."

