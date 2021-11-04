The South African Hip Hop Awards have added a new category that has left the people of Mzansi tripping

The newly-introduced Best International Act category includes the likes of Drake and Kanye West going up against some lit African artists

Seeing the nominees, the citizens of Mzansi could not help but laugh as they feel it is an absolute joke

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somehow Drake and Kanye West got the nod in this year's South African Hip Hop Awards while many of our own artists were left high and dry.

The South African Hip Hop Awards has revealed this year's nominees and the international category has people tripping. Image: @champagnepapi and @kanyewest

Source: Instagram

While SA hip hop is doing the most to break into the international market, people cannot understand what the SA Hip Hop Awards are trying to do by including big names – y’all really think they are going to pitch, or even acknowledge this?

Seeing the newly-introduced Best International Act category, peeps were left tripping. Social media blew up with opinions and it's safe to say most had a good laugh, shame.

Drake and Ye do not even attend international awards, people think this is a total joke!

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Take a look at some of the reactions:

@uncensoredbroer does not understand this, not even one bit:

“You guys don't even have an alt rap category, let alone "new wave" but already want to jump the gun for broers who won't even be there. The SAHHAs remain the only award show that could bring back some credibility in this shit and you guys are not taking the opportunity to do so.”

@Karabo__L was laughing:

“Ey I’m dead at the SA Hip Hop Awards international act nominees ”

@Ayandak22 thinks this is a waste of a category:

“The fact that when one of our own African artist is nominated abroad for the same category we celebrate and can’t celebrate when the SA hip hop awards are trying to grow SA hip hop is funny.”

@Siya_TshabalaIa was screaming:

@ntozkzin was broken:

@Thuto__D could not comprehend:

Fans are screaming: Boity Thulo bags 5 notable South African Hip Hop Awards nominations

Boity Thulo is slaaaaying this year's South African Hip Hop Awards nominations, bagging five of her own. Boity came to conquer, reported Briefly News.

When Boity made the move to Hip Hop there was a lot of smack talk but the good sis has proven the haters wrong time and time again, and these five nominations are just another diamond in her grill.

Taking to social media to share the nominations and get her people on the voting, Boity let peeps know she’s been nominated for Mixed Tape of The Year, MVP, Best Female, Best Freshman and Best Remix, reported ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly.co.za