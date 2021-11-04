Pabi Moloi precious little man just turned five and she cannot believe how the years have passed

Taking to social media with the cutest preggo snap, Pabi wished her son a happy birthday, thanking him for making her a mom

Pabi’s people were taken aback by her sweet post and wished her boy a blessed day in the comment section

Pabi Moloi woke up feeling all the feels as her baby boy turned five. Not knowing where the time has gone, Pabi couldn’t thank her lucky stars enough for her tiny prince.

Pabi Moloi is the proud mother of a five-year-old boy who she wouldn't trade for anything in the world. Image: @pabimoloi

Source: Instagram

Being a parent changes your entire perspective on life. Sometimes days feel like years and sometimes moments happen so quickly you hardly even remember them – it is a wild ride.

Taking to social media to wish her lil man a happy birthday, Pabi shared the cutest prego pic and thanked her boy for “making her a mom,” reported OKMzansi.

Becoming a mother is the best title Pabi has ever been given and her son is the greatest gift she has received. The mom club is where it is at and Pabi wouldn’t change it for anything in the world.

Pabi posted:

Friends, fans, fam and fellow celebrities took to the comment section of Pabi’s feels inducing post to wish her son a happy birthday and to let her know she’s one hell of a momma.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@jameslaughlinofficial said:

“Happy birthday to your little one. Finn turned 5 this year too and it has been simply magical.”

@hulisaniravele said:

“5 already! Happy Birthday Kganya! ❤️”

@charne_scheffel said:

“Happy birthday big boy. You are such a phenominal child and we miss you terribly. Wish we could have a playdate again and just watch you two boys cause havoc and eat ribs!!! Pabs, you are an incredible mom and he is so lucky to have you ❤️❤️❤️”

@precioustj said:

“Happy Birthday to mo boy May the good Lord Bless him. ”

@dezfilly said:

“Sithi-HooorrrrrAaaaaaayyyy!!! Happy 5th b.day mommy's lil lion!! ”

@michelleb_online said:

“Happy birthday to your gorgeous little man. Already 5?!?

“Congrats mamma ❤️❤️”

Source: Briefly.co.za