Nasty C keeps his girlfriend Sammie all to himself, but on the rare occasion he drops a post that leaves fans in a puddle

Jumping on a social media challenge, Nasty C let people know that Sammie has been his bestie for 10 years and then some

Nasty C has another long-time bestie, however, Sammie is his main lady and she comes first all the time

Nasty C has been with his lady, Sammie Heavens, for many years now but he tends to keep her behind the scenes to preserve the innocence and purity of their love.

Nasty C cares deeply for his girlfriend Sammie, whom he has been dating for a number of years.

Instagram is buzzing with the “add a photo of…” challenge and Nasty C recently jumped on one that left hearts melting.

Taking to his Instagram Story with a “Your best friend of 10+ years” snap, Nasty C shared a picture of none other than his long-time bae Sammie, reported SAHipHopMag.

Nasty C had a little chuckle thinking what his best guy mate would think when he saw this, lol, Sammie comes before anything, even the bros.

Nasty C shared:

Sammie and Nasty C have been dating for quite some time, and at first, the rapper kept the relationship private.

Bromance: Nasty C and Emtee show each other mad love on social media

Nasty C and Emtee took to social media to show each other mad love. The two rappers have been friends ever since they worked on a song titled Winning a couple of years back.

The Roll Up hitmaker took to Twitter recently to send his hip-hop mate some love after the two bumped into each other a few days ago. The star captioned his post:

"Good seeing you the other day Gang @Nasty_CSA. "

DaBaby declares he and Lil Wayne are the "best rappers alive"

DaBaby took to social media to claim that he and Lil Wayne are the best rappers alive. The Oprah's Bank Account hitmaker made the claim on Sunday, 3 January, reported Briefly News.

The US rapper took to Instagram and shared a pic of himself standing shoulder to shoulder with Lil Wayne. The six-times Grammy nominated artist captioned the post: "Best rappers alive."

The star also shared snaps of the two of them at Tunechi's studio in Miami. The pics gave an impression that the two musicians were working on new music together.

