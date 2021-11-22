Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to speak about the people he looks up to in the entertainment space

The rapper shared that late Mzansi rapper HHP and wealthy US superstar Kanye West are some of the people who inspire him

Mufasa also advised his fans to look up to him because he is the GOAT in Mzansi when it comes to inspiring others

Cassper Nyovest took to social media recently to share where he gets his inspiration from. The rapper revealed to his fans who he looks up to in life since he is successful himself.

The Siyathandana hitmaker told his followers that Kanye West, HHP and his father are some of the people looks up to. He shared that he likes Ye because he isn't afraid to express himself.

According to TshisaLIVE, the star added that late rapper HHP was an intelligent and authentic artist. Mufasa said:

"I've always spoken about it. My dad is one of them, the most humble soul I've ever met. HHP is one of them, the man's intelligence was authentic and commendable. Kanye of course, he is an independent mind who isn't afraid to express himself."

The rapper-turned-businessman also bragged about his GOAT status and shared that peeps on Twitter should be looking up to him for inspiration, according to the publication.

Slik Talk accepts Cassper Nyovest's boxing challenge

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that opinionated YouTuber Slik Talk has accepted Cassper Nyovest's boxing challenge. Slik Talk took to social media late on Sunday, 21 November to share his views on Mufasa's challenge.

He shared that he accept the bout even though he has not been in a boxing ring in his life. The Siyathandana hitmaker challenged Slik Talk after he trolled him for his TV presenting skills recently.

Taking to Twitter, Slik Talk shared his terms and conditions for the fight. He is willing to stop posting videos about Cass if he fails to last three rounds in the ring with him.

"I accept. Let's f**king go. I'm 100% ready to box with Cass. The condition for me: If I get knocked out I'll never post a video about Cass Nyovest again. But if I win, you know the vibes, I get paid."

Slik Talk said he's ready to box the rapper anytime. He just wants to embarrass Cassper Nyovest in front of his fans after he offered him a R100 000 deal for the bout.

