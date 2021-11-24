Langa Mavuso Shares Sweet Moment Serenading Celeb Chef Bae Lentswe Bhengu

Langa Mavuso posted a video of himself and his partner Lentswe Bhengu looking head over heels in love with each other as he sang for the chef

The soulful singer has taken a page out of Mzansi's no.1 husband's book, where he inspired all lovers to serenade each other from time to time

Langa rarely shares moments from his love life, so the serenade was not only a treat for Lentswe but a treat for all of his followers too

Langa Mavuso's voice has probably been a key part of so many relationships in Mzansi. So when Dr Musa Mthombeni sang to his lovely wife Liesl Laurie, he reminded all those in relationships to take the time to sing for their loved ones. So it only made sense for the talented musician to use his voice on his own bae.

Langa Mavuso serenades bae Lentswe Bhengu in a sweet moment. Image: @langamavuso and @iam_lentswe

Source: Instagram

Musa Mthombeni has been low key writing the playbook on how to unapologetically shower your partner with love. The celeb doctor has been praising his wife Liesl Laurie so much that TimesLIVE reported that some internet trolls dragged him for doing a little too much.

Musa clapped back at the haters and let them know that nothing is going to stop him from showering Liesl with love and those who have a problem should be the ones checking themselves.

OKMzansi reports that Musa's public display of love has inspired many more celebs to do the same. Langa Mavuso hopped onto his Instagram stories to serenade his partner with a short but sweet ballad.

The Sunday Blues singer made sure to tag Dr Musa to let him know that he fully inspired him to shower Lentswe Bhengu with the love that he deserves.

Langa Mavuso serenades his partner Lentswe Bhengu. Image: @langamavuso

Source: Instagram

Langa Mavuso gets vulnerable, speaks on the creative process behind making his feels worthy music

Briefly News reported that Mzansi artist Nkosinathi Nhlakanipho Mavuso, professionally known as Langa Mavuso, recently opened up about all he has been through, giving fans a deeper insight into his music.

Langa prides himself on telling his story through his tracks. Be it heartbreak, loss, suffering or a triumph, Langa channels it all into his music.

Sharing his creative process, Langa explained:

“I try to embrace all the truths of my life so that I can reflect experiences that people go through because I don't think that my experiences are unique,” reported TimesLIVE.

