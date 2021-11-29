Zodwa Wabantu excitedly announced to her followers that she had bookings coming in from all corners, including a gig in Bostwana

The entertainer was booked to share a stage with Limpopo-born talent Makhadzi but the excitement soon turned into rage when Zodwa ditched the show

Videos of angry fans booing and throwing bottles onto the stage circulated, forcing the socialite to share an explanation for her upsetting absence

Zodwa Wabantu left hundreds of loving fans in Bostwana feeling rather let down. The electrifying entertainer was set to perform in Francistown and fans flocked in their numbers to see her live in action. When the time came to bring her out, it was announced that she did not arrive for the gig. Peeps did not take it well.

Zodwa fans had been begging her to return to the stage. ZAlebs reported that she was ready to do just that when she was booked to perform at a concert in Bostwana. Posters were released and fans geared up to see the entertainer do her thing live. Just seconds before her set time, fans were left staring at an empty stage as Zodwa was unaccounted for.

Fans began to become restless as they continued to wait without answers. At the time, Makhadzi was also nowhere to be found, leaving peps to think they got double duped. As time went on without Zodwa, fans became rowdy.

Zodwa Wabantu took to Instagram to share the video of her angry fans waiting for her. The socialite explained that the reason she could not make it to the big was that she was feeling sick. The event organisers did not relay the message to the concertgoers, leaving them upset with Zodwa.

Once followers learnt the real reason Zodwa ditched the performances, many extended their good wishes to the entertainer.

@chumatshezi6 commented:

"Speedy recovery Zee hope you safe."

@reddscorpion75 wrote:

"Sending healing prayers hun get well soon luv ya ❤️"

@thaowoodsrepublik said:

"Speedy recovery my love ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@nestie_drumboy added:

"Your fans love you❤️ I personally think the event organisers should start updating the crowd if there are any changes. These are people, they can understand...than to keep them waiting I wish you a speedy recovery hey❤️Please be well."

Zodwa Wabantu woke up with 2 million reasons to smile yesterday

Briefly News reported that one thing about Zodwa Wabantu is that she is an entertainer. From her reality show to her social media accounts, the socialite always knows how to keep the peeps focused on her. Zodwa recently celebrated a massive social media milestone and peeps think she deserves it.

Zodwa Wabantu has been rather blessed with the gift of happiness lately. The celeb's business life is booming after she signed a partnership with Mazda and her love life is beaming as she is head over heels in love with her bae Ricardo.

News24 reported that she took to social media to cry tears of joy and express her gratitude to anyone who has provided her with employment through the pandemic. The entertainer is well-known for counting her blessings and that aspect of vulnerability has given her a soft spot in the hearts of many.

