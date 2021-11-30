Heavy K Advises Single Moms Not to Use Kids as "Weapons" When Fighting Dads

Heavy K has advised single moms not to use their bundles of joys as "weapons" when they're no longer in a relationship with their dads

The talented DJ asked single mommas to allow their kids to have a relationship with their dads

Heavy K has slammed baby mamas who use their kids to fight their battles with their ex partners. The music producer took to social media recently to urge women to let their babies see their dads if things don't work out between the parents.

Heavy K has slammed women who use their kids when fighting with their dads. Image: @heavykdrumboss

Source: Instagram

The star took to Facebook to ask baby mamas to be matured when dealing with the situation because it only affects the kids. He wants them to allow baby daddies to at least have a relationship with their kids.

According to TshisaLIVE, the artist took to Facebook and said it is painful and evil not to be allowed to see your kid when you're trying to be a responsible dad.

Peeps took to his comment section on the app to share their thoughts on his views on the matter. Check out some of their comments below:

Zimkhitha Zim said:

"This is why I allow my abusive manipulative ex near his kids. He did everything for them while we were together and I am not denying my kids a chance to know him and see for themselves if he is a monster or not. He was always good to them but not to me."

Zinhle Michelle Ngidi wrote:

"As women we have a bad tendency of choosing our baby daddies but when things don't go according to plan in the relationship we use kids as bait. The biggest mistake women make is they use children against their fathers which will only affect the kid."

Joel Juker Maluleke commented:

"Well Said Drum Boyz.... These women like to fights their battles using children!!!!"

Asibmeht Naihsadrak said:

"It's very evil.... It's abusing and misusing their rights ...... Also men get abused."

Boyd Ntesa added:

"Thank you Heavy K Drumboss....your statement really means a lot for all baby daddies out there."

Source: Briefly.co.za