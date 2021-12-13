If there's one thing Makhadzi did flawlessly this year, it was definitely showing the world that she is really is the girl she thinks she is

The African Queen hitmaker has been on a major career high and it's only getting better with her song going platinum and her R120million deal launching

Makhadzi is feeling beyond grateful that her hearts greatest desires are coming true one by one and thanked those who helped her get there

Mkhadzi has done nothing but own her talent throughout the year. The Limpopo born talent has been touring the continent and making sure her name is never forgotten. The hard work has paid off as she closes the year with a platinum record and an epic sneaker deal with Sportscene.

Makhadzi still raking in major wins as the year ends, with a platinum record and Kovovah shoes being launched. Image: @makhadzisa

TimesLIVE reports that Makhadzi's hit single Ghanama has reached platinum status. Even with a few weeks left in the year, the musician is still bringing in those epic wins. Her platinum plaque is not the only big thing she is celebrating this week. Makhadzi's R120 million shoe deal with Sportscene has been launched and is ready for shelves.

Speaking about her song reaching amazing heights, she wrote:

"Ghanama has reached platinum ... all thanks to Prince Benza and King Monada if it was not God who recruited us to meet that night there was not gonna be Ghanama song. No matter what happened we all remain goats of Limpopo. I believe what happened to us it was a lesson to all of us and I believe GOD he is preparing a good thing for all of us. More love to you all. Limpopo to the world."

An admirable trait about the entertainer is how she remains humble all the way. Makhadzi took to Instagram to share photos from her Kokovah launch and she had her precious mother right by her side. She wrote:

"Last night was a dream come true for me. I finally launched my new sneaker range called Kokovha together with Kicks SportswearkicksportswearThese sneakers are inspired by my roots and Venda culture. I did it with my mom next to me, what a moment for me. History was made last night!!!"

