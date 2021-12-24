Boity Thulo has opened up about becoming a sangoma and the kind of life that her ancestors have set out for her since completing her initiation

The media personality became fully qualified as a traditional healer back in 2018 but is yet to take on any patients for consultations

Boity has spoken up about the real reason why she has not been practising and explained how the affairs of the ancestors operate

Many people know that Boity Thulo is a qualified sangoma but peeps are yet to see her in action. The rapper has explained her calling and the path that has been set out for her by the ancestors on her spiritual journey.

Boity has been vocal about her spiritual journey and what it has done for her life from the get-go. TimesLIVE reports that although the musician has been qualified as a sangoma for a few years now, Boity is not practising. Speaking about those reasons, Thulo said:

"I am a sangoma but I haven't been physically practising, it's not a part of my journey as yet. How it works with ancestors is that they need you to sit down and start the work of consulting and that's the path that they put you on then it will come."

The celeb told the publication that right now she is focused on her career more than she is focused on her calling. Boity shares her spiritual gift with her mother Modiehi Thulo.

Boity's mom is still practising and often takes on patients. The rapper said she is glad that she is walking a similar path to Modiehi because when the time comes for her to take on an active healing role, Thulo will have her mom as inspiration.

In 2018, Drum reported that Boity was feeling rather nervous about going through the initiation process. Her mentor Gogo Dineo stood by her side through it all and helped her learn all that she needed to. Thulo doubted her sangoma calling in the beginning but eventually gave herself over to it.

