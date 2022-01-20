One of Kwesta's most famous songs is turning six years old today and fans are celebrating the milestone with the rapper

Nota Baloyi has put his pride aside for just one today to pay Cassper Nyovest a compliment for his feature on the track

Cassper and Nota have yet to squash their beef in the boxing ring but Baloyi has rejected Nyovets money offer to fight it out

Nota Baloyi has reminded Mzansi that today is a special day for Kwesta. Ngud is turning six and the peeps are celebrating the hit track that made the rapper a household name. With the festive spirit in the air, Nota took some time to give Cassper Nyovest a shout out for his work on the song.

Controversial celeb Nota Baloyi has given his sworn nemesis Cassper Nyovest an honest compliment and we have Kwesta to thank for that. TimesLIVE reports that Baloyi admitted that the decision to have Mufasa feature on the song was golden.

Nota took to Twitter to share his opinion of the rapper. Many were surprised to see the music exec put on a mature front to pay a due pat on the back considering Cassper is still waiting to go one on one in the boxing ring. He wrote:

"In life, you get a few opportunities to propel yourself to greatness… One of the best decisions I’ve made was insisting on having Cassper Nyovest on this song. Even released a day after the anniversary of Doc Shebeleza out of respect to him. We needed it to shake up Fill Up FNB!"

