Hot off the heels of reports sharing that DJ Zinhle plans on opening a store for her hair brand, the successful hitmaker and businesswoman revealed she is onto the next venture

A fan innocently inquired about a branded fragrance from the icon and she pleasantly surprised many by stating that a perfume is already in the works

The impending cosmetic offering from DJ Zinhle will put her on the growing list of famous Mzansi boss babes with their own scents for sale

Kairo and baby Asante have a great role model to look up to, as their mom gears up for another business venture. The hitmaker recently tweeted that she is working on giving her fans a fragrance, hopefully to make them smell as rich as she is.

DJ Zinhle shared that she has yet another product to offer her fans. Image: @djzinhle/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The exciting revelation came after one of her followers asked about an "Era Fragrance” when replying to a tweet of the DJ declaring to work hard this year. DJ Zinhle simply put the wonderful news out, writing:

“There’s a fragrance being launched soon. Just not under @erabydjzinhle”

Her fans took the announcement very well as they shared their anticipatory reactions. Take a look at some of the things her loyal customer base had to say about the incoming product.

@T_Carmen22 said:

“Launch your own sun, moon and the sky too Rihanna, I mean... DJ Zinhle.”

@Londie_Mthethwa noted:

“You truly are an inspiration to some of us...”

Joining the perfume brand gang

DJ Zinhle is not the first Mzansi star to launch her own fragrance brand. She is joining a crew of successful ladies who have also explored business through luxe cosmetic scents.

Nomcebo Zikode, who sings Jerusalema announced the upcoming launch of her fragrance collection called Duchess. The collection will consist of three scents, namely, Glamazon, Royal Gold and Radiance.

Boity recently teamed up with Halo Heritage to curate Boity Pink Sapphire, a premium South African Eau de Parfum. Also, Zalebs reported that Zodwa Wabantu released her scents, Touchable Day and Touchable Night in 2019.

