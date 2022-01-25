South Africa’s Podcast and Chill with MacG has been announced among the Top 3 urban podcasts globally

Macgyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG, started the digital platform back in 2018 and over 300 episodes have been released since

Supporters of the podcast have welcomed the good news with much joy, saying the recognition is well-deserved

'Chillers' (supporters of Podcast and Chill with MacG) have welcomed the recent announcement that the podcast has been named among the Top 3 urban podcasts globally.

Sol Phenduka and MacG are the hosts of the Podcast and Chill with MacG didgital platform that was announced among the top 3 podcasts globally. Image: @podcastwithmacg / Instagram

The podcast is hosted by Macgyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG, alongside his co-host Sol Phenduka. The first episode of the podcast was released in July of 2018. Over 300 episodes have since been released, with more and more Chillers tuning in from around the world.

In each episode, the team discusses current events and entertainment news. The celebrity edition features artists and entertainment personalities who discuss their journeys through life and the entertainment industry.

XS News (@XavierStudios3) shared the podcast’s recent achievement on Twitter, much to the delight of many online users.

The podcast has been under fire recently following controversial interviews with popular media personalities such as Natasha Tahane, Jub Jub, Amanda Du Pont and American singer Ari Lennox. However, that doesn’t seem to have dimmed Podcast and Chill with MacG's limelight and viewership.

Here are some comments from online users on Twitter in response to the news:

@Motsoeli_j said:

"I'd Love to see A-Reece on #Podcastandchill by MacG. Plus I think MacG is trying to get him on the show. That'll be amazing."

@r_rakumakoe reacted:

"Are we gonna discuss the amount of millions #PodcastAndChill was offered to be pack up!? Would you have taken it???"

@domilala1 wrote:

"MacG is honestly a sensation. If he becomes big worldwide a lot of his SA haters will start celebrating him. Much like Jerusalema, no one was doing the dance nor did Master KG receive awards, but everyone joined the bandwagon. Watch #PodcastAndChill."

@nashyk_e_legacy commented:

#PodcastAndChill is taking over Africa and across boarders that's why what MacG explained is making sense, imagine having all the uncensored news within an hour in detail that's a Free Bcc news without adverts involved."

@Turm_SA reacted:

#PodcastAndChill is for the streets!"

@Megacy123 commented;

"I'm into MacG but I feel like if stops giving people ammo to cancel him, he could actually get some serious sponsors, I'm not saying he should now censor his views but don't give people obvious reasons to cancel you."

Mzansi shook and mortified at MacG’s vulgar interview question for US singer Ari Lennox

Briefly News previously reported on a clip of MacG interviewing American-based vocalist Ari Lennox made the rounds on Twitter. Although the moment should have been celebratory, it was ruined by his crass discussion points instead.

The Podcast and Chill host asked Ari an intrusive question about her sex life, which she was visibly taken aback by. He further probed at the topic by teaching her how to say she wants him to have sex with her in Venda.

Tweeps did not take too well with what they saw and heard in the clip, especially noting the artist’s discomfort. Take a glimpse at the critiques netizens shared concerning MacG’s forwardness below.

@_reneiloe wrote:

“Mac G gets away with a lot hey. He embarrassed us here, shame, and STRONG.”

Source: Briefly News