SA Hip Hop Awards organiser Rashid Kay has shared that Cassper Nyovest's music isn't as impactful as his business moves

Rashid shaded the Siyathandana hitmaker when he was speaking during the latest episode of Masterclass Podcast

Although he praised Mufasa for being a brilliant businessman, Rashid expressed that he wouldn't say he's successful because of his music

Rashid Kay has has shaded Cassper Nyovest's music. The SA Hip Hop Awards organiser was speaking during the latest episode of the Masterclass Podcast when he mentioned the rapper's name.

Rashid likes Mufasa's business moves more than his music, it seems. He praised the Siyathandana hitmaker for continuing to secure the bag with his business moves but seemingly doesn't feel the same about his songs.

SAHipHopMag reports that he admires Cassper Nyovest as a businessman and wouldn't mind seeing himself doing well as the star. But when it came to his music, Rashid commented:

"I wouldn’t say the same about his music."

Cassper is used to be bashed for his music but he continues to make money and is one of the most popular South African musicians. The star also trended for days when singer Boohle said he didn't write the hit single, Siyathandana.

Cassper inspires SA with all white luxury whip collection

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is living his dream. The successful Mzansi rapper took to social media again to show off his all white luxury whip collection.

The Siyathandana hitmaker inspired many peeps on his timeline when he posted a snap of his white mansion and all his white rides parked on the yard.

Cassper Nyovest has been putting the work and the whole of Mzansi know that he worked hard for all his assets. He moved from North West to Jozi without matric but was able to make himself successful through rap music.

Many peeps, who were inspired by the star's post, took to his comment section to applaud him for showing them that it is possible to become successful using ones talent.

