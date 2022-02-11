Ntsiki Mazwai is demanding a public apology from Jub Jub following his apology to singer Kelly Khumalo

Ntsiki feels that Jub Jub and his family used her name to intimidate Amanda Du Pont and other women into not speaking out

Jub Jub was given an ultimatum to either apologise to Kelly for what he said during an interview with popular podcaster MacG or lose his TV hosting gig

It never rains but pours for TV presenter and musician Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maaronhanye. Following his apology to singer Kelly Khumalo, controversial poet Ntsiki Mzawai is also demanding her own apology from him.

Ntsiki Mazwai took to social media to ask Jub Jub to issue a public apology to her for dragging her name in a statement he issued following his rape saga with actress Amanda Du Pont and Radio and TV personality Masechaba Khumalo last year.

According to TimesLive, Ntsiki's name was mentioned by the Maaronhanye family spokesperson Andile Ngcobo when he compared Jub Jub and Amanda's case to DJ Fresh and Ntsiki's legal battle:

"It's poignant that we also highlight that judge Brian Spilg of the South Gauteng High Court presided over a similar case in the matter between DJ Fresh and Ntsiki Mazwai, during which he cautioned people not to abuse social media to make unfounded and irresponsible claims of gender-based violence (GBV) which could not be backed up by any facts or evidence."

This week, Jub Jub penned a lengthy statement to the Empini singer for his slurs during the controversial interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG. The NdiKhokhele hitmaker apologised for accusing the mother of his son of using witchcraft to lure him into a relationship. He even promised that he would undergo 'sensitivity training'.

ZAlebs reports that Ntsiki took to social media following Jub Jub's apology to ask for a public apology from the Uyajola 9/9 host.

She said:

"Thank you Jub Jub. Can I also have an apology for your family dragging my name when trying to intimidate these women that was unfair and unacceptable. We grew up together, I know your family, you know mine. What you did was trash to me."

