Babes Wodumo Treats Fans to a Glimpse of Sponge Wodumo’s Adorable Face

Babes Wodumo has given her fans a glimpse look at her and Mampintsha's bundle of joy's face

The two Durban Gqom artists welcomed their baby boy in June last year but they've not not given Mzansi a whole look of his face

In the latest snap Babes posted, Sponge Wodumo's face is covered with an emoji an only the lower part of his face can be seen

Babes Wodumo has taken to social media to tease her fans with Sponge Wodumo's face. The Gqom singer is one of Mzansi celeb parents who've not exposed their babies' faces on social media.

The eLamont hitmaker posted a snap of her little man but made sure that his face is covered with an emoji. Babes gave birth to Sponge in June, 2021.

The artist is married to Gqom star, Mampintsha. Babes and Mpintsho have in the past blessed Mzansi with hits such as Wololo and eLamont. They got hitched a few months back and it's clear that they don't only make good music together but also make a great couple.

The Big Nuz member and his bae usually post pics of their baby but always make sure that his face is covered. Whenever Babes Wodumo shares a snap of their bundle of joy, Mpintsho always comments with red heart emojis. ZAlebs reports that fans were happy to see Sponge's face on Babes' Instagram stories.

