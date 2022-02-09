Mampintsha's urgent call for a private chef has Mzansi peeps assuming that his marriage with Babes Wodumo is rocky

The Gqom star took to Facebook to share that he wants a top chef as soon as possible as he was looking to change his diet

Peeps took to his comment section and shared wild comments with some even shading Babes Wodumo's cooking skills

Mampintsha took to social media recently to let peeps know that he's looking to change his diet soon. The Gqom artist made an urgent call for a private chef and many peeps assumed that his marriage with Babes Wodumo is falling apart.

The star and Babes have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in the past few months with Babes even going live online and bashing Mpintsho's mom for allegedly spreading lies about their private affairs.

So when Mampintsha took to Facebook to let his peeps know he's looking for a top chef, many assumed that Babes is no longer even cooking for him. ZAlebs reports that the star posted:

"I’m looking for a Chef. I want to change the way I eat but I want to be a Top Chef please it’s urgent."

While many assumed the couple's relationship is rocky, others hilariously suggested that Babes is a bad cook. Some even advised the Big NUZ member to hire a male chef because Babes will be jealous if the chef is a lady.

Carl Mashaba commented:

"Babes Wodumo if that chef is female please be kind to her."

Mpuru Class added:

"So which mean Babes Wodumo can't cook neh...Ok sorry Boss yam, I feel your pain."

Babes Wodumo accuses Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo has taken to social media again to accuse Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha. The Gqom singer tore into Makhadzi and even threatened to give her a beating.

An Instagram live video of the eLamont hitmaker swearing at Makhadzi did the rounds on social media. In the clip seen by Briefly News, Babes claimed:

"You're having an affair with my man. You call yourself my friend but you're sleeping with my man. Master KG wanted me but I said no because I know you, but you went ahead and slept with my man."

Some people shared that Babes needs serious help while others said she filmed the video because she wanted to trend.

Source: Briefly News