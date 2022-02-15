Unathi Nkayi has confirmed that she's now part of Star FM's line-up as from 1 March this year

The former Idols SA judge will co-host the community radio stations drive show named All Star Drive with Justin Toerin

Peeps took to the station's comment section to share their thoughts on Unathi's move following her dramatic exit from Kaya 959 last year

Unathi Nkayi has confirmed that she has joined a community radio station. Star FM also took to social media to announce the good news.

The former Idols SA judge will be joining Justin Toerin on the All Star Drive from 3pm to 6pm weekdays. She'll start her new job on 1 March.

According to the radio station's bio on Twitter, Star FM is a youth-driven community radio station broadcasting to Jozi's north suburbs. The station tweeted:

"The cat is out of the bag! Yes, @Unathi_Africa i will be joining our Star-studded line up come 1 March. Unathi will join @JustinT_SA on the “All Star Drive” 15:00 to 18:00 Weekdays. So fasten your seatbelts, you’re in for the DRIVE of your life.#AllStarDrive."

TshisaLIVE reports that Unathi Nkayi was fired from Kaya 959 late last year after an alleged argument between her and her former colleague Sizwe Dhlomo. Peeps took to Star FM's timeline to share their thoughts on the singer's move.

@nunukhumalo said:

"Who listens to this radio station, probably family and friends of the presenters."

@matshediso419 wrote:

"Never heard of this radio station before."

@BlackHa31522761 commented:

"Well now you have. Tune in."

@MohlagoThako said:

"Wow, awesome news... I didn't see it coming."

@KabeloMohlohlo added:

"Congratulations Sis Unsta!"

Sizwe Dhlomo shares his side of the story after Unathi Nkayi's accusations

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his side of the story following Unathi Nkayi's dismissal at Kaya 959. The Idols SA judge was fired recently after she claimed Sizwe was verbally abusive towards her after he was late for his show.

Sizwe took to Twitter to respond to questions from his curious fans following the drama. He shared that him and Unathi got along before the incident. The star said his reputation would have been tainted if he was fired from the radio station. He agreed that verbal abuse is a serious allegation.

ZAlebs reports that Sizwe said him and Unathi got along well before the incident, adding that Unathi played a huge role when he bagged the job at Kaya 959.

