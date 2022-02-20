RiRi Celebrates Her Birthday, Turns 34 and Internet Is Flooded With Messages

American superstar Rihanna has been inundated with messages on her birthday as she turns 34

This will be the singer's last birthday before she becomes a mother; she is expecting a baby with her partner US rapper A$AP Rocky

Fans took to the internet to celebrate her birthday by sending her messages from all over the world

Rihanna has been inundated with birthday wishes as she turns 34. Photo credit: @rihanna

The superstar is worth an estimated $1.7 billion and has millions of fans across the globe.

These fans flooded the internet with messages wishing the singer well.

Here is what her fans had to say on RiRi's special day

@TeamOfRihanna:

"Happy 34th Birthday to the 9x Grammy-winning singer, National Hero, businesswoman, billionaire CEO, philanthropist and most stylish mom-to-be, Her Excellency Robyn @Rihanna Fenty. #HappyBirthdayRihanna "

@justice_kachi:

"#HappyBirthdayRihanna .. I know you probably won't see this but you're gonna make such a great mum. BTW, we'll still celebrate your child's very soon."

@nikajlo:

"Happy birthday to the queen of the world, I love you so much you deserve everything. You are my favourite artist of all time and I wish many more blessings upon you. I hope you enjoy riri❤️❤️#HappyBirthdayRihanna."

@gomezgaIore:

"Happy Birthday to the beautiful mother to be Robyn Rihanna Fenty wish her the happiest and healthiest birthday #Rihanna #happybirthdayrihanna ."

Rihanna says she is enjoying the challenges of maternity fashion

Earlier, Briefly News reported that pregnant superstar Rihanna is embracing her new body while remaining true to herself.

Page Six reported that the fashion icon opened up on Friday night during her Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles about styling her new figure.

Both challenging and fun

She said it is fun, yet, a challenge to showcase her diverse style while with a child in an interview with People.

“I like it. I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby," Rihanna said.

