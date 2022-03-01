Cruz Vodka raised major suspicions that they had cut ties with Mr Supa Mega after a branding mistake that went unnoticed

Fans confronted the alcohol brand for taking AKA's signature off their recent bottles and they provided an explanation

AKA stans were far from satisfied with the excuse given by Cruz and still feel that things are not adding up in their partnership

AKA fans are unimpressed with the state of his ambassadorship with Cruz Vodka. The alcohol brand released a batch of bottles that did not have the rapper's signature on them. After some confrontation, Cruz has explained that it was all a printing error.

Cruz Vodka has explained the reason why AKA's signature was missing from their recent bottles. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Getty Images

Cruz Vodka has reassured fans that their partnership with AKA is still standing. The brand raised major concerns about cutting ties with the rapper after releasing bottles without his signature.

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that a batch of bottles that had no mark to prove that AKA is affiliated with the brand. This ordeal rubbed fans the wrong way and so they began questioning Cruz Vodka's intention.

The brand took to their Twitter account to clear all of the rumours about ending their partnership with AKA. Cruz blamed the whole mess up on a printing error but fans still aren't convinced that things are rosy.

@mokhemise wrote:

"What you mean not intended for local sales???? Why can't @akaworldwide branded bottles be sold internationally???"

@MtungwaThato said:

"Recall them then. By the way who is sitting at the final QC and dispatch area?"

@thabomthombeni3 tweeted:

"Were intended to carry the AKA BRAND Name and was not intended for local market sale." Meaning their standard is not for South African market?"

@WonderMahlobo replied:

"It must carry the AKA brand name. Locally and internationally. Put respect to that man's name."

