Rappers Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case that happened in July 2020 has been postponed to April

The assault case between the two rappers has left social media with mixed reactions as they are both accusing each other of lying

Megan has taken to social media to show proof that Lanez sent her text messages apologising for hurting her

The battle between rappers Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion is far from over. Their assault case has once again been moved to a later date.

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion engage in a social media battle after their court case is postponed to April. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Following the new developments, the Savage and the Say It rappers have taken to social media to attack each other. It all started when Megan lashed out at blogger DJ Akademiks for spreading false narratives.

According to XXL, DJ Akademiks tweeted that Tory Lanez's DNA had not been found on the weapon that was allegedly used to shoot Megan. Many blogs and news sites wrote the story before Akademiks deleted his tweet.

The blogger later shared that the DNA results were inconclusive. He tweeted:

"Tory Lanez's trial adjourned till April with Tory’s lawyer telling the court they have completed DNA results from the prosecution which is very pleasing to his client. (I saw this doc myself... it literally says it was inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or magazine.)"

Megan then responded with a screenshot of her conversation with Lanez. In the chat, Lanez was apologising for hurting the Body rapper reports Complex.

“Lie yo way out of this. If you ain't do shit, what you was apologising for? The lawyers got your phone records and mine, all your texts. They got you recorded on the jail phone talking to Kelsey apologising, begging us not to talk," she captioned the now-deleted post.

Tory responded by claiming that he was having a sexual relationship with both Megan and her friend, hence the apology.

Fans also weighed in on the matter noting that they are tired of going back and forth.

@ForeverBree__ wrote:

"This Tory & Meghan situation got me confused so imma just not worry about it."

@chillaesthetically noted:

"This case is going to keep being pushed back until it’s dismissed. Meg’s team doesn’t have enough evidence. Bullet fragments can’t be found and that’s the only solid evidence they have. Without that, they have nothing to convict him."

