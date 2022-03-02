Known as the national artist, Rasta would often draw fallen influential figures and celebrities in a manner that didn't resemble them

A portrait surfaced online and was posted on Twitter as that of the recently deceased hip-hop star, Riky Rick

Tweeps who were clearly unamused quickly corrected the owner of the post as they stated that the portrait was that of former Muvhango actor, Dingaan Khumalo

A portrait by artist Rasta that was apparently of the late Riky Rick who was posted on Twitter and sent South Africans into a frenzy.

Tweeps quickly corrected the owner of the post and stated that it was drawn for veteran actor Dingaan Khumalo and was presented to him long before Riky Rick met his demise.

Rasta's drawing that was said to be of the late hip-hop artist Ricky Rick had South Africans in a frenzy. Image: @George_Mogwase/Twitter, Getty Images

Twitter expressed clear disapproval of the post's author and chastised him for misleading the masses. They even posted a clip of the TV presenter, Dingaan Khumalo who claimed the portrait to be of him.

@missAndisa2 quickly dispelled the post's claims:

"People should stop with the lies. Rasta gave this to dingaan in December."

@bigtee_jay offered evidence that the portrait was of Dingaan Khumalo:

@Padad_Omnyama chastised the post's owner:

"Don’t mislead people."

Khuzeka Rasta: Mzansi isn't happy with Rasta's painting of the late Tsepo Tshola

Rasta has been at the centre of a number of disgruntled South Africans who disapproved of his drawings. According to Briefly News South Africans were very critical of Rasta the artist’s latest work on the late musician, Tsepo Tshola.

The controversial artist paid his tributes to the fallen muso, famously known as the ‘Village Pope’ with a portrait of him.

The well-known artist took to social media to display his art pieces on the man recognised as one of the finest musicians in the African continent.

