Nota Baloyi and Ntsiki Mazwai have alleged that Shauwn Mkhize was chasing clout when she posted clips of herself hanging with Zola 7

Zola 7 is struggling financially and physically and MaMkhize is one of the first people who took it upon themselves to to help the legend

Nota's comments did not sit well with some social media users who called him out for using MaMkhize's name for chasing his own clout

Nota Baloyi and Ntsiki Mazwai have accused Shauwn Mkhize of chasing clout. The two controversial media personalities were reacting to a video of MaMkhize showing love to Zola 7.

Nota Baloyi and Ntsiki Mazwai accused Shauwn Mkhize of chasing clout for posting her viral clip with Zola 7. Image: @kwa_mammkhize, @lavidanota, @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

The wealthy businesswoman is one of a few South Africans who have stepped up to help the struggling Kwaito legend. She even let Mzolisto take a spin in her Bentley in the clip doing the rounds on social media.

Nota took to Twitter to slam MaMkhize and even labelled her a "fraud". He dragged the reality TV star for taking her "talent-less son" Andile Mpisane to perform at Rick Ross' concert in the US recently.

Nota also shared Ntsiki Mazwai's post in which she also called out MaMkhize. The poet said the actress should have helped privately, according to TshisaLIVE.

Other social media users took to Nota's comment section and dragged him for calling MaMkhize out.

@Andyle035 said:

"Uhlanganaphi uMamkhize no Kamo? Kamo akanabazali? So MaMkhize must not make her son's dreams come true because you have other plans for HER money?? Usangana sure wena."

@Sibusis21167774 wrote:

"You just catching feelings nje as always. Actually you're clout chasing using MaMkhize's name. MaMkhize doesn't need to chase anything, she is clout her damn self...heal bafo."

