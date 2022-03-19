Boity Thulo and Minnie Dlamini have given their fans a reason to smile on the timeline after sharing a cute photo that shows them together

The stars have been friends since they got into the entertainment industry, but relations soured at some point, leading to a break in their friendship

The pictures set tongues wagging on social media, with Saffas expressing their approval of the twos friends, with some seemingly spotting a resemblance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African media personalities Boity Thulo and Minnie Dlamini's "then versus now" snap has left the stomachs of their fans aching after the former decided to shake things up a tad online.

The two were, last year, rumoured to have had beef, effectively ending their years-long friendship. Boity and Minnie formed a close bond when they started in the industry before things went pear-shaped in 2012 due to one being jealous of the other's success.

Boity and Minnie Dlamini have set tongues wagging with their throwback and present day photo. Image: @minniedlamini, @boity

Source: Instagram

According to popular belief, Boity was unhappy over Minnie's run of securing all the gigs she, too, had set her sights on at the time. But a hot off the press photo Boity posted on Friday.

The caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Now vs Then."

In the photo some time ago, the two personalities, devoid of makeup or wigs, are seen making funny faces and rolling their eyes. In the more recent picture, both are wearing makeup and are wearing expensive-looking wigs.

Briefly News previously reported that Minnie and her husband Quinton Jones have decided to go their separate ways after four and a half years of wedded bliss.

The couple, who share a young son, exchanged their vows in a colourful wedding celebration in July 2017 before later treating Mzansi to the opulent affair in a televised three-part series titled: Becoming Mrs Jones.

Fans gush over friendship

Fans reacted to the pictured of the two stars in their numbers. Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@Bashima_1 wrote:

"Then, more fun. Now, boring and too serious. Loosen up girls and enjoy life. Have fun."

@LesediNxumalo said:

"I love how there was never any competition between Boity & Minnie, now and even then. They both looked alike but walked in their individual calling."

@elenaz__ added:

"I could never tell you two apart back then. You guys could def pass as sisters. So gorgeous."

Minnie voices her heartbreak over Riky Rick's death

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that Minnie sent shockwaves rippling across Mzansi when she announced that she and her husband of more than four years, Quinton Jones, had filed for divorce.

The actress and model served up more of the same when she tweeted about her dismay following the death of rapper Riky Rick. The rumours of the entertainer's alleged suicide at his home in the north of Joburg first surfaced on social media on Wednesday morning.

The speculation was fueled by a cryptic Twitter post the rapper had composed shortly before allegedly taking his own life. At the time, nothing untoward had been suspected until the first report from Sunday World broke the news.

Source: Briefly News