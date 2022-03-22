Slik Talk has posted a clip of his cheeky comeback after Pearl Thusi dragged him on Instagram Live for accusing her of wanting to trend on Twitter

The controversial YouTuber accused the media personality of being a mean person and showing no remorse after she roasted his background in most of his video

Pearl got hot under the collar after Slik posted that the stunner posted her video with Big Zulu because she wanted attention just like Bonang Matheba

Slik Talk has reacted to Pearl Thusi after she dragged him on social media recently. The opinionated YouTuber threw a cheeky comeback when he responded to the media personality's Instagram Live video.

Slik Talk has fired back at Pearl Thusi. Image: @NgoveniSbu/Twitter, @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl threw shade at Slik after he roasted her for posting a video of herself with Big Zulu. Pearl's alleged rival in the entertainment space Bonang Matheba's clip with Big Zulu had trended days just before she shared hers.

Slik had accused Pearl Thusi of seeking attention and wanting to trend on social media after she posted her clip with the rapper. In his latest video, Slik accused Pearl of being "mean" after she roasted his wardrobe background in his YouTube videos.

According to TshisaLIVE, Slik shared that Pearl has no sympathy and is not remorseful.

Peeps took to Musa Khawula's timeline to share their thoughts on the Queen Sono's shade directed at Slik.

@GenivaMolepo wrote:

"You can see from her eyes Slik Talk hit a nerve. That's why she wants to mention her kids and the Cassper fight. She knows she can't act that's why she is not even talking about it."

Dominant_Montex

"Pearl Thusi is touched."

@Mabless452 added:

"Thing about Slik Talk, he speaks facts."

Pearl Thusi fires shots at Slik Talk

In related news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi had Mzansi entertained after throwing a few shots at Slik Talk following his recent re-appearance to social media.

While some peeps feel Slik was just out and away enjoying his R100k cash winnings, Pearl Thusi thinks the big talker needed a little time to recover from his whooping. Taking to her Twitter account, Thusi shared her spicy remarks.

Thusi definitely felt it was the beat down dished to Slik by Cassper Nyovest that kept him quiet all these weeks and not simply the moola. Mzansi found the starlets remarks absolutely hilarious and could not help chiming in on the laughs. And while her punch certainly landed, many peeps warned Thusi to be careful before Slik took aim at her affairs.

