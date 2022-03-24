Award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has shared that he will never go back to perform in Durban

The Amademoni rapper said he encountered some bad experiences when he had his first famous Fill Up gig at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018

Taking to his Twitter page, Mufasa said due to the nasty experiences and the politics in the city; he is never going back there with his own show

Cassper Nyovest has vowed never to take his shows or his Fill Up events to Durban. The star said he faced a lot of hurdles when he first introduced the Fill Up Moses Mabhida in 2018.

Cassper Nyovest has vowed never to go back to perform in Durban after a traumatic experience in 2018.

Source: Instagram

Mufasa said he loves his fans in Durban, and he appreciates their love and support, but because of the politics, the star does not see himself going back there.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker made these sentiments when one of his followers told him to go and perform in Durban, ZAlebs reports. According to the publication, Cass described his experience in Durban as a nightmare that left him knee dip in debt. Revealing at the time, Nyovest wrote:

"The Family Tree Office/Studios are on hold for now. Went through a ditch after Mabhida. Had to pay 7 million rands in debt, then the tax thing happened as well. I'm only starting to recover now. Should be back in progress in a couple of months and then we rock."

Responding to a follower's recent tweet, the Gusheshe hitmaker said that because of that traumatic experience, he will not be performing in Durban again. He tweeted:

"I love Durban, I love the people, I always get love and support from the people and the fans in Durban but my experience with Fill Up in Durban broke my heart. The politics involved are just heartbreaking. I don't think I would ever go back there with my own show or a Fill-Up."

AKA and Cassper Nyovest tease fight after heated Twitter argument: “Let’s just give the people a show”

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest and AKA facing off in the boxing ring would go down in the history of the Mzansi hip hop industry. The pair, who are sworn enemies, have been teasing a fight since 2020.

Last year, the fight almost became a reality but was cancelled. Cassper recently revealed to a fan that he had to pull out from the fight because he felt sorry for AKA. The Energy rapper clapped back at Mufasa, saying the fight was cancelled because "his dad had a dream".

AKA's saucy clap-back had the streets buzzing and prompted Cassper to challenge him to a match. Mufasa even suggested that the two can square it off after Cassper and Naaq Musiq's scheduled match at Sun City in April.

