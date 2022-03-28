K Naomi has taken to social media to appreciate her uncle, who walked her down the aisle on her wedding day

The newlywed media personality and model appreciated her uncle for his unconditional love and unending support

K Naomi recently tied the knot with the love of her life Tshepo Phakathi at a star-studded lavish event

Newlywed media personality K Naomi has poured her heart out to her uncle. The star penned a lengthy appreciation post thanking the uncle for his love and support.

The star referred to her mother's brother as her father figure and inspiration who played a vital role in instilling family values in her and her family.

According to TimesLIVE, K Naomi also spoke about how her uncle treated her and her sister like his own following her mother's passing. She said:

"My father figure, my inspiration, the man with so much wisdom, so much love, and so much to teach. I've learnt so much from you since I was a young girl. I've watched you instil family values(that we pride over on) into our family to keep us united. My mother really had such a great older brother. It's by coincidence that she passed on on your birthday, but you've never left our side. You've loved us like your own and have supported us in so many ways. I hope my sister and I make you proud. I hope I make you proud."

The TV personality also showed gratitude to her father figure for walking her down the aisle and for handing her over to her new family. In the lengthy post, she said his love had assured her that she will always have a loving family. She wrote:

"I'm so grateful to have had you hand me over to my new family; I'm so grateful to be experiencing all of this with you. Baby P has such an awesome grandfather; I can't get over how you always say she's so beautiful when you see her and your face lights up with joy. Seeing you cry just assured me that no matter what happens, I have a family that loves me and will stand by me throughout any season in life. Thank you so much, from the bottom of my heart. I love you! #AGodThing"

