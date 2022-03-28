Seriously Single actor Bohang Maeko and his wife Shantal 'Shanty' Moeko recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary

The couple both took to their social media pages to gush over each other, with the Isono star calling his wife his biggest blessing

Moeko also said he is grateful for his beautiful wife and the impact she has had in his life since meeting her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Queen star Bohang Moeko and his beautiful wife Shanty are celebrating one year since saying 'I do'. The loved up couple took to their respective social media pages to appreciate each other.

According to The South African, the actor and his wife met on Instagram. He revealed that he slid into her DM after seeing her profile.

Bohang Moeko and his wife write sweet tributes to each other on their wedding anniversary. Image: @bohangmoeko

Source: Instagram

The publication adds that Maeko had seen the beautiful lady several times before gathering up the courage to approach her.

Now celebrating their union, the Seriously Single star said he appreciates his wife's impact in his life. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“My biggest blessing. Yesterday we celebrated our 1 year anniversary. I wake up every day grateful for you and the impact you have on my life. Thank you God for my wife.”

Maeko's wife also gushed over her hubby, saying he has been a sexy shoulder to cry on. She said:

"One year of being your wifey❤️Already?! I’m sooo grateful that God chose me to be yours. Thank you for being my best friend, my biggest fan, my sexiest shoulder to cry on (literally) and my partner in everything.

I’m grateful for you and I’m really excited to see how God will use us for His glory in our next chapter together. I love you bumblebee. Happy Anniversary."

Kelly Khumalo and Senzo Meyiwa’s daughter Thingo celebrates 8th birthday with a ‘Candy Land’ themed party

Briefly News previously reported that Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo's daughter Thingo recently turned eight years, and to celebrate her special day, the Ngathwala Ngaye singer threw a colourful Candy Land themed party.

Thingo, Kelly's second child, is also daughter of the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. The celeb child stole the hearts of Mzansi fans when she appeared on her mother's reality TV show Life With Kelly Khumalo.

The proud mom took to her Instagram page and shared pictures from the fun-filled birthday party.

Source: Briefly News