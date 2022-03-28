Maps Maponyane has shared adorable snaps of her niece, Baby Nova's first birthday party and peeps laughed out loud at the captions

The popular media personality shared that Baby Nova turned one a week ago but he did not post because she was still "milk drunk"

The star's social media followers wished Baby Nova a happy belated birthday and praised Maps for penning a hilarious birthday message to his niece

Maps Maponyane has taken to social media to share adorable snaps of his niece. The media personality shared that Baby Nova celebrated her first birthday a week ago.

Maps Maponyane's niece Baby Nova turned one recently. Image: @mmaponyane

The star penned a hilarious birthday message on social media. Maps shared that Baby Nova has finally recovered after she got "milk drunk" on her birthday party.

Taking to Instagram, Maps shared funny captions for each of the snaps taken during the celebration. The hunky TV personality wrote:

"A week ago this little angel turned one and partied like a rockstar! She said I could post now because she's finally recovered after getting milk drunk with her uncle and friends and promptly passing out. I think we're gonna have our hands full. Happy 1st Birthday Baby Nova!"

Check out the snaps here.

Peeps took to Maps' comment section to wish Baby Nova a happy belated birthday. Many of them laughed out loud at the funny captions of the snaps.

taahira_k said:

"Such a beautiful post."

imsophia_c commented:

"This party was super lit if she got milk drunk!"

meghanhector wrote:

"This is everything congratulations @katmaponyane & @bonniedanskin. Uncle Maps is beyond blessed by your precious princess."

thelma_gumbo said:

"Hilarious caption. Happy belated birthday to her."

amber_kobue commented:

"Happy belated birthday baby Nova! You’re an amazing uncle."

blackmajorityofficial wrote:

"Uncle Maps is such a great storyteller."

girl_invogue added:

"So cute, agreed though, very in depth coverage! One Pulitzer Prize please for Maps."

