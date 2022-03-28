The family of slain Matwetwe star Sibusiso Khwinana were not happy that the sentencing of his murder case had been postponed

The High Court in Pretoria could not hand down the sentence to Julius Lucas, who was found guilty because there was no interpreter

Sibusiso Khwinana was stabbed and killed back in 2019 when the thugs were trying to rob him of his cellphone

The murder trial of the late Matwetwe star Sibusiso Khwinana has once again hit a snag. The case, which was supposed to be closed on Monday after the sentencing of the murderer, has been postponed to a later date.

According to TimesLIVE, the court found Julius Lucas guilty of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravening the Immigration Act.

The publication adds that Lucas could not be handed his sentence because a Swahili interpreter was unavailable.

The family of the deceased thought they would finally get closure and move on from the case, reports TimesLIVE. Speaking to the publication, the Khwinana family spokesperson Benjamin Khwinana said the postponement of the case had taken them backwards. He said:

"As a family, it's difficult for us, and we thought that today [Monday] would be the last day so that we can move on from what has happened."

