Boity has finally given her fans and followers a glimpse of the elegant outfit she wore to The Real Housewives of Lagos premiere party last week

The event made headlines last week as fans took to social media to critique and praise celebs' outfits at the exclusive party

The Bakae rapper saved the best for last as she posted her stunning look a little later than others, fans also spotted Khanyi Mbau in the background of some of the rapper's pics

Mzansi celebs stepped out looking elegant for the launch party of Showmax's reality TV show, The Real Housewives of Lagos. Many shared their pics from the pink carpet and fans shared their opinions on the outfits.

Rapper Boity finally shared pictures from the glamourous event and fans can't get enough of her look. The stunner showed off her hourglass figure in a pink gown. She captioned the post:

"Pretty in pink."

In another post, the Own Your Throne rapper shared more pictures from the night. Peeps couldn't help but notice Young, Famous and African star Khanyi Mbau photobombing in the background. she wrote:

"Happy girls are the prettiest."

Fellow celebs took to the comments section to gush over Boity and her classy look.

@mmaponyane wrote:

"Boitumelo Bathong!"

@bonang_m commented:

"Boity❤️"

@jenniferbala added:

"Designers these days are so creative."

@antonjeftha said:

"As good as Pink gets"

@precioustheplanner noted:

"Oh yes! So pretty! Third frame."

Sarah Langa defends her RHOL launch party ‘fashion fail’: “I didn’t expect everyone to get it”

Briefly News previously reported that Sarah Langa has fired back at trolls who took aim at her out of the ordinary outfit at the launch party of The Real Housewives Of Lagos in Sandton on 7 April.

The socialite came under fire from Mzansi's fashion commentators, who pointed out that the fit did no justice to her body and face.

Reacting to Langa's fit, which Rich Mnisi designed, one peep wrote:

"That Sarah Langa outfit is a huge no and she never gets it wrong, guess there's a first time for everything."

